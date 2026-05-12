Local city announces next police chief

(Provided by the City of Sidney)

SIDNEY — The City of Sidney has announced its next police chief.

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Aaron Rode will be promoted to the new Chief of Police for the Sidney Police Department.

This comes as the current chief, Mark McDonough, will retire on May 14.

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Rode is assuming the role after years of dedicated service and leadership within the department, the city said.

As chief, Rode will oversee department operations, personnel, public safety initiatives, work on patrol, and continue efforts to strengthen relationships between law enforcement and the community.

“I am honored for the opportunity to serve as Chief of Police for the City of Sidney,” Rode said. “I look forward to continuing to work alongside our officers, staff, and community members to ensure Sidney remains a safe and welcoming place for all.”

He joined the department in July 2023 as the agency’s first deputy chief.

Before coming to Sidney, Rode worked at the Lima Police Department for more than 13 years, according to the city.

He was a patrolman, patrol sergeant, and lieutenant, while serving on multiple specliazed assignments.

Rode started his law enforcement career with the Bluffton Police Department in 2009.

He has a Bachelor of Science degree in Public Safety Management and Leadership from Franklin University and an Associate of Applied Science degree in Public Service from James A. Rhodes State College.

Rode is also a graduate of the Supervisor Training and Education Program (STEP), the Police Executive Leadership College (PELC), and the Certified Law Enforcement Executive (CLEE) program, according to the city.

“Aaron Rode has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment to the community,” McDonough said. “His experience, professionalism, and dedication make him well-suited to lead the Sidney Police Department into the future.”

Two other leaders within the department will also be promoted.

Current Lieutenant Ethan Brown is moving to the deputy chief position, and Sergeant Cody Nelson will be promoted to lieutenant, according to the city.

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