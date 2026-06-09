Local city approves $1.6M in recreation, road improvement grants

TROY — The Troy City Council recently approved over $1.63 million in grants for various recreational and road improvements.

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This includes both the acceptance of state and federal funds and authorization for staff to apply for additional grants for projects, according to a city spokesperson.

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The funding will support wetland development, community center accessibility upgrades, walking trail construction, and intersection design.

City staff secured $482,000 to transform a section of the Troy Mountain Bike Area in Duke Park into a natural wetland through Ohio’s H2Ohio Rivers Initiative, the spokesperson said.

Existing biking and hiking trails will remain intact, and the additional wetlands are expected to create new opportunities for fishing and birdwatching.

The project will also reduce routine park maintenance by staff and Troy Mountain Bike Area volunteers.

The city is applying for $150,000 in federal Community Development Block Grant funds through the State of Ohio for the Lincoln Community Center and accessibility improvements, the spokesperson said.

Most of this money would be used to add a new ADA-accessible ramp and a replacement heating unit for the pool at the center.

The remaining funds would support accessible sidewalk ramp installations near Troy High School and continued support for Miami County Fair Housing.

If the grant application for the Lincoln Community Center is approved, funds will be available by spring 2027.

The spokesperson said these projects were identified as priorities during public meetings.

City council also authorized staff to apply for an Ohio Department of Natural Resources NatureWorks grant of up to $150,000 to help build a new paved walking trail at Herrlinger Park.

The trail is already part of the budgeted Herrlinger Park project.

If awarded, the grant funds could cover up to 75% of the cost, reducing the city’s share.

The city expects to know if they are chosen for the grant in Fall 2026, the spokesperson said.

The proposed trail will connect the parking areas and amenities, improving accessibility and recreational opportunities.

The spokesperson said the city accepted an $860,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rural and Tribal Assistance Pilot Program.

It’ll be used to improve the West Main Street and Experiment Farm Road intersection.

Combined with other previously approved grants, more than $2.5 million in grant funding is now committed to this project, the spokesperson said.

The City Council’s Committee of the Whole will meet to review improvement options for the intersection on June 24 at 6:00 p.m. at Hobart Arena’s Bravo Room. The public is invited to attend and provide input.

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