Local city asks neighbors to identify vacant homes; can you help?

Local city asks neighbors to identify vacant homes; can you help?

TROTWOOD — A Montgomery County city is asking residents for help.

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The City of Trotwood said in a social media post that they are asking neighbors to help identify vacant homes across the community.

“Vacant properties can quickly become targets for vandalism, dumping, and general neglect,” the social media post said. “Early reporting allows the City to monitor and address issues before they become larger concerns.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The city said there are many ways to identify a possible vacant home:

Overgrown grass or weeds

Overflowing mail or packages

Trash accumulation

Boarded windows or doors

No regular activity

Contact Trotwood’s Zoning Department at (937) 854-7230 if you think a vacant property may be in your neighborhood.

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