Local city asks for volunteers for community cleanup event

MORAINE — A local city is looking for volunteers to help assist in its community cleanup.
The City of Moraine is hosting a Moraine Community Cleanup on Tuesday, Sept. 29, according to a spokesperson.
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Volunteers are asked to walk Wax Park, picking up trash, recycling bottles, and helping beautify the park.
Trash bags, gloves, litter grabbers, and water will be provided.
No pre-registration is needed. Volunteers will meet at the entrance gate to Wax Park.
High school honors society students, athletes, or students who need community service hours: city staff will document and sign the appropriate paperwork.
The cleanup begins at 6 p.m.
The City of Moraine plans to hold two additional cleanups on Oct. 6 at Johnny Appleseed Park and Deer Meadow Park on Oct. 20.
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