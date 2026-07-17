Local city cancels concert over wildfire smoke concerns

(City of Piqua via Facebook)

PIQUA — A local city has canceled its concert tonight due to air quality concerns.

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Piqua’s Lock 9 concert featuring Party Punch and Kevin and the Others was canceled due to poor air quality caused by smoke from Canadian wildfires.

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The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency has issued a Statewide Air Quality Advisory, with conditions expected to range from the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” to the “Unhealthy” category.

The city said it is working to find a makeup date.

The next concert in the series is on Friday, July 24.

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