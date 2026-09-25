WEST CARROLLTON — Local city to host community shred day.

The City of West Carrollton announced on social media that it will be hosting a shred day on Friday, Sept. 25.

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The event will run from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the West Carrollton Senior Center, located at 10 E. Central Avenue.

Residents can bring old tax records, financial documents, medical records, and other confidential paperwork that can quickly pile up.

The event is only open to City of West Carrollton residents.

Residents can bring documents in plastic totes, cardboard boxes, and small trash bags.

For more information, visit here.

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