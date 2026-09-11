Local city to host Great Lakes Shrine Association Parade, road closures expected

MIAMISBURG — Drivers can expect road closures in a local city on Saturday morning.

The Miamisburg Police Department announced on Facebook that downtown Miamisburg will be hosting the Great Lakes Shrine Association Parade.

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TRENDING STORIES:

The parade is expected to begin at 11 a.m., but local roads will be closing around 10:30 a.m.

The route begins at Longs Cleaners and will travel north on Main Street to Ferry Street, ending on Water Street.

Road closures will remain in place until the end of the parade.

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