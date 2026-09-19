Local city hosts Super Saturday shred drive thru

CENTERVILLE/WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — Local city residents can shred unwanted sensitive documents on Saturday.

Centerville and Washington Township residents can dispose of sensitive documents and medications at the Super Saturday shred day, according to a social media post.

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Document shredding will take place at the Public Works Garage, located at 8190 McEwen Road.

Medications can be disposed of at the Fire Headquarters, located at 8320 McEwen Road.

Residents can drop in anytime between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Drivers should remain in their cars, and a staff member will direct you to unlock your doors or release your trunk latch to unload the items.

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