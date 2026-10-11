Local city to install new telephone system, interruptions expected

FILE PHOTO: A settlement has been reached between Google and Android phone users.

DAYTON — The City of Dayton will be installing a new telephone system on Tuesday.

In a social media post, the city said to expect an interruption on Oct. 13.

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The installation will begin at 11 a.m., with service interruption lasting between 30 and 90 minutes.

911 service call centers will not be affected.

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