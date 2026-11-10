Local city to close portion of roundabout for Christmas tree installation

TROY — Some roads will be closed on Tuesday morning as the City of Troy places their Christmas Tree in the fountain circle.

In a social media post, the city said that the west part of the roundabout will be closed while crews unload and place the tree.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The west part of the roundabout will be reopened once the tree is installed.

All other areas of traffic will remain open during the installation.

The tree installation is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group