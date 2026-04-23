Local city to provide block party for kits for U.S. 250th Anniversary

KETTERING — The City of Kettering is offering block party kit for residents who want to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Each kit includes paper products, s’mores supplies, chips, lemonade mix, and fun activities like a frisbee, sidewalk chalk, and mini bubble wands, according to Facebook post.

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To get a kit, sign up to host a block party through the City of Kettering Engineering Department or on the City of Kettering website.

Once your request is approved, you will be notified that your kit is ready for pickup.

Kits are available while supplies last.

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