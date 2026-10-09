Local city to retest tornado siren after malfunction

CLAYTON — A local city will be conducting an additional tornado siren test this afternoon.

The City of Clayton will conduct the test at noon, according to a social media post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

This additional test is necessary due to a malfunction that occurred during the regularly scheduled October siren test.

This testing will help to ensure the system is operating correctly and ready when it is needed.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group