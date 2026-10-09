Local city to retest tornado siren after malfunction

CLAYTON — A local city will be conducting an additional tornado siren test this afternoon.
The City of Clayton will conduct the test at noon, according to a social media post.
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This additional test is necessary due to a malfunction that occurred during the regularly scheduled October siren test.
This testing will help to ensure the system is operating correctly and ready when it is needed.
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