Local city warns of AI fake property video scam

Florida warns residents about scammers using Google Voice to steal money

CLAYTON — A local city is warning residents about an AI-generated fake property tax relief video.

The City of Clayton, with the Ohio Department of Taxation, is warning homeowners about an AI video falsely claiming there is a new federal program to freeze or reduce property taxes for older homeowners, according to a social media post.

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The programs and forms that are used in the video are fake and may be used to obtain personal or financial information, according to the post.

The post is encouraging residents to verify before clicking, calling, or sharing personal information.

To learn more about the scam, visit https://tax.ohio.gov/.../all.../09-14-2026-property-tax-scam

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