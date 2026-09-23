Local city warns of ram on the loose

TROTWOOD — The City of Trotwood is urging residents to be on the lookout for a loose ram.

An at-large ram has been spotted moving through several areas of the community over the past few days, according to a social media post.

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City officials are asking residents and travelers to exercise caution and avoid approaching the ram.

Although the ram may appear calm or non-threatening, rams are powerful livestock animals that can become unpredictable, particularly when frightened or startled.

If you see the ram:

Keep your distance. Do not approach or attempt to pet or handle the ram.

Do not chase or corner the animal. Attempts to capture or frighten it may cause it to become defensive.

Keep children and pets away from the animal and move them to a secure location.

Do not feed the ram or attempt to lure it toward you.

Do not attempt to place a leash, rope, or other restraint on the ram.

If you encounter the animal the ram while driving, slow down, remain alert, and give the animal plenty of space.

If the ram is causing an immediate threat to the public or traffic, contact 911.

For information regarding the animal or to provide information that may help find the owner, contact the City of Trotwood at 937-837-7771.

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