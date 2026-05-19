Local Clerk of Council announces retirement

BROOKVILLE — The Clerk of Council for a local city has announced their retirement.
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Brookville Clerk of Council Kim Duncan is retiring at the end of May after 35 years of service, according to a social media post from the city.
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The City Council will host an open house for the public to congratulate Kim on May 29 at the Brookville Fire House on Upper Lewisburg Road from 1 to 3 p.m.
It is unclear at this time who will serve as Duncan’s replacement.
News Center 7 will continue following this story.
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