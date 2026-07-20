Local college gets $100,000 grant for AI integration program

SPRINGFIELD — A local college has received a grant to help integrate AI.

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Clark State was awarded the grant from The Ohio Department of Higher Education’s AI Integration in Community Colleges Program.

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The grant is for AI in general education courses, including College Credit Plus-aligned courses, expanding faculty expertise and creating new workforce training opportunities, according to a media release.

The college will embed AI competency into several high-enrollment courses that are also frequently taken by College Credit Plus students, including English composition, psychology, medical terminology and biology.

Clark State said it is planning to purchase 300 Nectir AI licenses.

The grant period runs through June 30, 2027.

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