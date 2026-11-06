Local college offers flexible AI classes to support the workforce

DAYTON — A local college is offering classes for people to learn more about artificial intelligence.

These classes are part of Sinclair College’s AI Excellence Institute.

Courses like these help to build AI literacy as the workforce shifts into the digital world.

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People across all sectors of the workforce face the challenge of keeping up with AI as it evolves.

Sinclair College is offering two classes, AI Foundations and Applications and AI Systems in Practice, geared towards the workforce.

Students can take these classes online at their own pace.

Christopher Prokes, Sinclair College AI Excellence Institute, said, " What we found was we didn’t necessarily have interest in folks coming back to college to take a four-credit course over an eight to 12- or 16-week term."

The college plans to continue developing the program with a new course in 2027.

The goal is to keep people working effectively without having to return to a traditional classroom.

For more information on the program and how to access the courses, visit here.

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