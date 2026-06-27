Local college president named to Dayton Business Journal’s 2026 Power 100 list

CLARK COUNTY — A local university president has been named to the Dayton Business Journal’s 2026 Power 100 list.

Jo Alice Blondin, the president of Clark State College, has been named to the list, according to a spokesperson.

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The annual list honors leaders from business, education, government, and nonprofit organizations whose work helps shape the future of the region.

Blondin has served as the president of Clark State College since 2013 and will retire on June 30.

During her time as president, the college expanded academic offerings, strengthened workforce partnerships, and increased student success initiatives across southwest Ohio.

“It is an honor to be included among so many outstanding leaders who are making a difference in our communities,” Blondin said. “This recognition reflects a commitment to education and the opportunity to transform lives throughout our region.”

Under her presidency, Clark State earned designation as an Achieving the Dream Leader College, expanded access to higher education and workforce training, and launched new programs.

Clark State Provost and Vice President of Affairs, Adrienne Forgette said, “Dr. Blondin’s leadership has had a lasting impact on Clark State and the communities we serve.”

Forgette said the recognition is a new testament to her dedication to the students, the workforce development, and the region.

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