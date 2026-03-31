College students raise nearly $60K for Dayton Children’s Hospital

FAIRBORN — Wright State University students raised more than $59,000 for Dayton Children’s Hospital during the 13th annual Raiderthon fundraiser.

The total marks the second-highest fundraising amount in the event’s history, according to a university spokesperson.

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The 12-hour event was organized by the student organization Miracle Makers, which has raised more than $600,000 for the hospital since its inception.

Alyssa Zizelman, the executive director of Miracle Makers, said the reveal of the final total serves as a significant milestone for the student volunteers.

“When the final fundraising total is revealed, it’s an emotional and celebratory moment,” Zizelman said. “Everyone comes together to see the impact of their hard work over the past year, and it’s truly unforgettable.”

This year’s marathon was held in the Student Union’s Apollo Room and drew approximately 100 student participants.

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To keep energy high throughout the day, students participated in musical chairs, lip-sync battles, Zumba, and a “pie in the face” fundraiser.

The marathon also featured a “Time Out Corner” challenge before closing with a silent disco, a rave hour, and the midnight fundraising reveal.

A signature segment of the event featured six “Miracle Kids” and their families, who took the stage to share their personal stories with the participants.

Zizelman said these stories are a highlight of the annual tradition.

“One of the most meaningful moments each year is hearing from Miracle Families and seeing the direct impact of our efforts,” Zizelman said. “It’s a powerful reminder of why we do what we do.”

The funds are donated to Dayton Children’s Hospital to support life-saving treatments, equipment, patient care initiatives, and critical programs, the spokesperson said.

“This has been a very challenging year as I have watched all of our executive individuals work through their academically challenging paths,” Zizelman said. “Seeing the enjoyment of the Miracle Kids and the money we were able to make for them has truly made the difficulties so worth it.”

Miracle Makers continues to raise funds for the hospital.

Donations can be made through the organization’s Raiderthon 26 fundraising page.

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