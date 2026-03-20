Local community voices concerns over environmental impacts of data centers

PERRY TOWNSHIP — More than 100 Perry Township residents attended a meeting regarding proposed changes to zoning codes that would regulate data center construction on Thursday night.

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The Perry Township Zoning Board asked for public input on updates intended to make it more difficult for these facilities to build within the township.

The meeting comes as residents in western Montgomery County expressed concerns that data centers could negatively impact local farmland and water resources.

The average data center can use more than 5 million gallons of water daily; many farmers who rely on well water fear the developments could compromise their supply.

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Kelli Bear was among the Perry Township residents who spoke during the meeting.

She questioned the necessity of the developments and highlighted the potential environmental footprint.

“It doesn’t benefit us in any way, shape, or form,” Bear said.

She also asked neighbors to consider the long-term impact on the local water table.

“So imagine how much water is going to be used by, let’s say 2028,” Bear said.

The board’s objective to tighten regulations surprised many attendees who initially believed officials supported the data center projects.

Bear noted that her perspective changed once she learned the board intended to implement stricter zoning laws.

“So originally, I was thinking that the council members were for everything and not putting in zoning laws and such,” Bear said. “Once I found that out, I feel like we’re now all on the same page.”

John Yancik, chair of the commission, explained that the updated code would provide specific designations for where the township would allow large buildings and industrial parks.

These designations would specifically include data centers to ensure more oversight on where they are located.

Resident Harley Mafnas expressed relief regarding the unified stance between the community and local officials.

“I feel really happy that as a community, we have all agreed and feel that we need to stick up for each other, that we need to protect each other, not just for ourselves, but for our future generations,” Mafnas said.

The township said it will be making changes over the next month.

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