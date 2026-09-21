Local county experiencing 911 outage

PREBLE COUNTY — The 911 call lines are down in Preble County, according to the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.

Brightspeed Phone company is experiencing an equipment and network issue, according to a spokesperson.

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911 calls are being rerouted to the secondary PSAP, which is the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

If you call 911, please stay on the line, and your call will be answered.

We will continue to follow this story.

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