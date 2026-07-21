Local county to host hazardous waste drop-off

Hazardous Waste Dropoff Greene Co (Greene County Environmental Services)
By Mersadie Curtiss, WHIO.com

GREENE COUNTY — The Greene County Environmental Services will have a Hazardous Waste drop-off event on Tuesday.

In a social media post, the event will take place from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Greene County Environmental Services located on Green Way Boulevard

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TRENDING STORIES:

Accepted Items include:

  • Acids and Cleaners
  • Aerosol Spray Cans
  • Antifreeze
  • Herbicides and Pesticides
  • Putty and Adhesives
  • Stains, Varnishes, and Paint Thinners
  • Oil-Based Paints
  • Fuels, 5 Gallons Max.

The post said that latex paint and batteries will also be accepted during operational hours, not just Hazardous Waste drop-off.

The drop-off is for Greene County residents only.

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