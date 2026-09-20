Local county to host Tire Buy Back Event, residents to receive cash incentive

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County is encouraging residents to clean up their properties and help protect the environment during its annual Tire Buy Back event.

The event is Sunday, Sept. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Moraine at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility, according to a spokesperson.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

Residents can earn $2 per tire, with up to 10 tires per vehicle.

The popular program helps reduce illegal dumping, improves neighborhood appearance, and prevents tires from becoming breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other pests.

“Since launching in 2013, the Tire Buy Back program has grown into one of Montgomery County’s most successful recycling initiatives, resulting in the collection and recycling of more than 160,000 tires,” Commission President Carolyn Rice said.

Rice said that by offering a cash incentive and a convenient drop-off location, it makes it easy for residents to do the right thing.

The program is open to all Montgomery County residents.

No truck, farm, or any oversized tires will be accepted.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]