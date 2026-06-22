Local county hosts Strawberry Fest, featuring music, contests, and strawberries

GREENE COUNTY — The second annual Strawberry Fest took place in Greene County on Sunday.
Event-goers took part in live music, pie-eating, a hula hoop contest, and lots of strawberries.
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John Martin said they came to the Strawberry Fest because they missed the Troy Strawberry Festival.
“We decided we’d drive up here,” said Martin. “Father’s Day, a beautiful day to drive and have a nice festival.”
The event was held at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
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