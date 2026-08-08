Local county invites kids to participate in coloring contest

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County children are invited to grab crayons, markers, or colored pencils to participate in the annual Child Support Coloring Contest.

Children who enter will have the chance to win a backpack filled with school supplies and special recognition from the Montgomery County Board of County Commissioners, they said in a social media post.

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Entries are due by Aug. 31.

Children between the ages of 1 and 5 can click here to download their coloring sheet.

Children between the ages of 6 and 10 can click here to download their coloring sheet.

Parents can turn the sheets in by emailing them in a PDF format to mcsea@jfs.ohio.gov.

Submissions can be dropped off at The Southview Center located at 25 Thorpe Drive in Dayton,

Or mailed to the Montgomery County Child Support office, Attn: Tracy Jackson, at P.O. Box 8744, Dayton, Ohio 45401.

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