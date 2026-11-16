Local county launches online recycling resource

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local county launched a new online recycling resource on America Recycles Day.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Montgomery County Environmental Services announced the launch of Montgomery County Recycles on Sunday, America Recycles Day.

Montgomery County Recycles is a new digital tool that brings local recycling and waste disposal information into one place.

TRENDING STORIES:

The tool allows residents to learn what belongs in their recycling bins, find disposal options for household hazardous waste and other items requiring special handling, and stay informed about local collection events.

Montgomery County Environmental Services said the resource is intended to encourage proper recycling habits, reduce contamination, and help residents make informed decisions about waste disposal.

“Small actions can make a meaningful difference in protecting our environment and keeping our communities clean,” Commission President Carolyn Rice said. “We want residents to have the tools and information they need to do their part, and Montgomery County Recycles is another way we can support those efforts. We’re excited to introduce this resource as we celebrate America Recycles Day.”

Montgomery County Recycles includes several tools to help manage household recycling and waste disposal, including:

What Goes Where Tool: Unsure whether an item belongs in the recycling bin, trash, or another disposal location? Residents can search by item name to find local disposal guidance.

Unsure whether an item belongs in the recycling bin, trash, or another disposal location? Residents can search by item name to find local disposal guidance. Collection Calendar: Residents can find upcoming special collection events and schedule information. They can also sign up for push notifications about upcoming collections and holiday schedule changes.

Residents can find upcoming special collection events and schedule information. They can also sign up for push notifications about upcoming collections and holiday schedule changes. Drop-Off Directory: Find local drop-off locations for household hazardous waste, electronics, bulk items, and other materials requiring special disposal. The directory includes available hours, contact information, and directions.

For more information about recycling and waste management programs in Montgomery County, visit here.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group