Local county opens new preschool

MIAMI COUNTY — A new preschool has opened in Miami County and is ready for students.
The Miami County Preschool held a ribbon-cutting that was attended by the Tipp City Chamber, Troy Ohio Chamber of Commerce, and the Piqua Chamber of Commerce, according to a spokesperson.
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The new preschool was open to the public on Thursday for its open house event.
The first day of school for the Miami County Preschool is Monday, Aug. 24.
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