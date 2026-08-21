Local county opens new preschool

MIAMI COUNTY — A new preschool has opened in Miami County and is ready for students.

The Miami County Preschool held a ribbon-cutting that was attended by the Tipp City Chamber, Troy Ohio Chamber of Commerce, and the Piqua Chamber of Commerce, according to a spokesperson.

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The new preschool was open to the public on Thursday for its open house event.

The first day of school for the Miami County Preschool is Monday, Aug. 24.

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