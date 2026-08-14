Local couple donates supplies, food to help community from historic, devasting floods

Pastor Danny Berry, Lead Pastor at Cambridge City Christian Church, said that over 200 donations are supporting people during a historic and devastating flood.

WAYNE COUNTY — A local couple traveled to Wayne County, Indiana, to drop off donated supplies from Miami Valley.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Pastor Danny Berry, Lead Pastor at Cambridge City Christian Church, said that over 200 donations are supporting people during a historic and devastating flood.

At least 100 families have received supplies and food from Cambridge City Christian Church, as previously reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

Pastor Berry said a fraction of these supplies came from the Miami Valley.

“I’ve gotten calls from, like, Eaton, over toward Dayton, but then, you know, really around the country. I’ve been talking to people in North Carolina, and you know, Kentucky, Michigan,” he said. “It’s been really neat to see all the states around even step up to help us.

Berry said that many supplies are coming in, but a lot are going out.

He added that they need supplies and buckets.

Cambridge City Church said in a social media post that they are getting low on food.

“We also now have a semi-sized refrigeration truck available for cold food items. Food donations can be brought to the ministry center any time before 11:00 p.m.” the social media post said.

The church said that they are thankful for everyone’s support.

“We are very thankful for the continued support. We are beginning to receive requests for cleanup help. If you are willing and able to help, please respond to this message, and we will get you connected in the coming days. Thank you!”

The Preble County Swift Water Rescue announced on Facebook that they are collecting cleaning supplies, baby items, essential items, and new clothing through Monday morning.

You can donate at the following places:

Gasper Township Fire & EMS

4195 Paint Creek Road, Eaton, OH 45320

Camden Somers Township Fire & EMS

111 W. Central Ave., Camden, OH 45311

Visit the church’s Facebook page to learn how to help.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]