Local couple who used physical punishment on 6 children sentenced

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A Butler Township couple who physically punished their children have learned their punishment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sara Beth and Rodney Deaton were sentenced to five years of probation.

The two were also given time in jail — Sara was given 180 days while Rodney was given 120 days.

Neither is allowed to have contact with the six children.

TRENDING STORIES:

Both pleaded guilty to “recklessly administering corporal punishment or other disciplinary measure to or physically restrain in a cruel manner or for a prolonged period, a child under 18 years old.”

The incidents occurred from January 1, 2012, to August 2, 2023.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group