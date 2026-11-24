BUTLER TOWNSHIP — A Butler Township couple who physically punished their children have learned their punishment.
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Sara Beth and Rodney Deaton were sentenced to five years of probation.
The two were also given time in jail — Sara was given 180 days while Rodney was given 120 days.
Neither is allowed to have contact with the six children.
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Both pleaded guilty to “recklessly administering corporal punishment or other disciplinary measure to or physically restrain in a cruel manner or for a prolonged period, a child under 18 years old.”
The incidents occurred from January 1, 2012, to August 2, 2023.
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