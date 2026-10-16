Local cultural center hosts free 1776-themed Halloween event

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TROY — The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center will host its free family Halloween event, Boo Bash 2026, on Saturday, Oct. 24.

This year’s gathering features a 1776 theme offering games, crafts, and kid-friendly Halloween stories.

The Boo Bash began in 2014 during a year-long celebration marking the 100th anniversary of the Hayner Mansion.

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Located in Troy, the cultural center is supported by citizens of the Troy City School District through a local tax levy and contributions to the Friends of Hayner.

As part of the themed activities, children can participate in a patriotic checklist featuring historic events such as the Boston Tea Party and the midnight ride of Paul Revere.

Participants who complete the activity list will receive a prize and an opportunity to sign the Declaration of Independence.

The Troy-Hayner Cultural Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy.

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