Local delivery drivers impacted by rising gas prices

Delivery drivers are being majorly impacted by the increased gas prices.

DAYTON — Gas prices across Ohio are impacting delivery drivers in the Miami Valley, with the statewide average reported at $4.76 by AAA.

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The rising cost of gas is causing financial strain for delivery drivers in the region.

DoorDash offers a gas relief program that provides 10% cash back to drivers using a DoorDash card and driving more than 125 miles, but drivers report that this is not enough to cover the increased expenses.

Phillip Tyree, a delivery driver in Dayton, acknowledged the impact of these costs.

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“Yeah they’re getting kinda ridiculous, but it doesn’t really matter to me because I gotta drive,” Tyree said.

Mari Kelly, another Dayton delivery driver, expressed frustration over the rapid consumption of fuel.

“Gas too high. I’m convinced it’s water. It runs that quick, it’s gone,” Kelly said.

Michelle Rose, who has worked as a food delivery driver for two years in Dayton, has adapted strategies to manage the higher prices.

Rose noted a substantial increase in her fill-up costs.

“I used to fill up at $20, now it takes $40,” Rose said.

She actively searches for the cheapest gas and uses multiple gas cards to offset expenses.

Despite the financial challenges faced by drivers, customers continue to place delivery orders.

Rose stated that customer gratitude and tips are important to her.

“The customers are grateful. Sometimes it’s hard to find the addresses. But it’s good to get out,” Rose said.

Specific gas prices reported in the Miami Valley include $4.69 in Miami County, $4.62 in Clark County, and $4.60 in Greene County.