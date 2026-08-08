Local deputy retires after 35 years of service

GREENE COUNTY — A Greene County Sheriff’s Office Deputy is retiring after 35 years of service.

The sheriff’s office posted on social media that Deputy Diane Snell has retired.

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Snell had 35 years, 4 months, and 27 days with the sheriff’s office.

“Her leadership and kindness have been an inspiration,” the post said.

The post said that Snell also possesses the rare ability to cut through the chaos with calm and deliberate wisdom.

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