Local dispatch center to use Smart911 program

ENGLEWOOD — The City of Englewood Dispatch Center is joining other local dispatchers in using Smart911.

Smart911 is a free service that allows residents to create a personal Safety Profile with information that can help 911 call takers and first responders during an emergency, according to a social media post.

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Residents can choose what information they want to include in their profile, which can include medical needs, household pet members, emergency contacts, and other important details.

When calling 911 with a Smart911 profile, the information in the profile is made available to the dispatcher.

To register, visit smart911.com

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