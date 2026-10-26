Local dispatch center to use Smart911 program

ENGLEWOOD — The City of Englewood Dispatch Center is joining other local dispatchers in using Smart911.
Smart911 is a free service that allows residents to create a personal Safety Profile with information that can help 911 call takers and first responders during an emergency, according to a social media post.
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Residents can choose what information they want to include in their profile, which can include medical needs, household pet members, emergency contacts, and other important details.
When calling 911 with a Smart911 profile, the information in the profile is made available to the dispatcher.
To register, visit smart911.com
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