Local district makes changes to pick-up, drop-off as areas remain covered in snow

KETTERING — Students at Kettering City Schools will return to classes on Thursday, Jan. 29, following closures caused by Winter Storm Fern, which brought unprecedented snowfall to the area.

The storm has created challenges for the community as many sidewalks remain impassable and neighborhood streets are still narrowed by snowbanks, the district said.

School leadership has issued temporary changes to arrival and dismissal procedures for Kettering Middle School students as the drop-off and pick-up area remains snow-packed.

For seventh and eighth graders, drop off and pick up have been relocated to the Kettering Rec Center parking lot.

Because buses will be exiting through the rec center parking lot, school leaders will be on site to guide students safely across the parking lot to the sidewalks.

The district reminded students to stay out of the street, find a safe area to stand if their bus stop is buried in snow, and to group so bus drivers can easily see them.

