Graduation ceremony postponed at local high school after morning rain

BELLBROOK — The morning weather postponed a high school graduation in Greene County on Saturday.

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Bellbrook-Sugarcreek Schools said on social media that Bellbrook High School’s graduation was postponed by one day.

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This was after rain moved into the area on Saturday morning.

It has been rescheduled to 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, at the football stadium.

The high school posted a letter to students and parents on its Facebook page.

“We understand the logistical challenges this uncertainty creates. Our goal is to host the outdoor ceremony you’ve all looked forward to while prioritizing everyone’s safety,” Bellbrook High School said.

The gates will open at noon at the football stadium on Sunday.

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