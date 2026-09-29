Local drivers say any gas price drop will help

HUBER HEIGHTS — Drivers could see significant price drops at the gas pump in Ohio.
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As reported on News Center 7 at 11, some Ohio lawmakers could suspend the state’s gas tax to lower prices statewide.
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At the Shell Station on State Route 235, gas is $3.99 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.
Gas is almost 50 cents cheaper at the Buc-ee’s.
“It’s super, super crazy. It’s higher than I’ve ever seen it,” said Shauna Adams.
She said these high gas prices have changed her driving habits.
“$20 only gets me so far now. It used to fill me up. Now it’s like half a tank,” said Adams.
She paid $4 per gallon at Casey’s. Down the road at Buc-ee’s, gas prices were around $3.45 per gallon.
“That’s a huge difference, but I usually try to avoid the Buc-ee’s area,” said Adams. “It’s just not something I want to get a part of.”
Some Ohio lawmakers are pushing a plan to suspend the state’s gas tax for three months.
Among those are Rep. Andrea White (R-Kettering).
They said it could save drivers as much as $80.
But the state said this possible reprieve could cost the state around $700 million.
“We have some indication- again, the legislature has to make these decisions, not me,” said Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH). “But some indication that they’re not going to take the money from highway building and highway maintenance, and I think that’s a good thing. It should not be taken from there. I expressed that on Friday. My opinion is that it would be really devastating to take three-quarters of a billion dollars out.”
In the meantime, Adams said that she is going to take advantage of different gas loyalty programs.
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