Local drivers say any gas price drop will help

Drivers could see significant price drops at the gas pump in Ohio. Some Ohio lawmakers could suspend the state’s gas tax.

Local drivers say any gas price drop will help

HUBER HEIGHTS — Drivers could see significant price drops at the gas pump in Ohio.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 11, some Ohio lawmakers could suspend the state’s gas tax to lower prices statewide.

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At the Shell Station on State Route 235, gas is $3.99 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.com.

Gas is almost 50 cents cheaper at the Buc-ee’s.

“It’s super, super crazy. It’s higher than I’ve ever seen it,” said Shauna Adams.

She said these high gas prices have changed her driving habits.

“$20 only gets me so far now. It used to fill me up. Now it’s like half a tank,” said Adams.

She paid $4 per gallon at Casey’s. Down the road at Buc-ee’s, gas prices were around $3.45 per gallon.

“That’s a huge difference, but I usually try to avoid the Buc-ee’s area,” said Adams. “It’s just not something I want to get a part of.”

Some Ohio lawmakers are pushing a plan to suspend the state’s gas tax for three months.

Among those are Rep. Andrea White (R-Kettering).

They said it could save drivers as much as $80.

But the state said this possible reprieve could cost the state around $700 million.

“We have some indication- again, the legislature has to make these decisions, not me,” said Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH). “But some indication that they’re not going to take the money from highway building and highway maintenance, and I think that’s a good thing. It should not be taken from there. I expressed that on Friday. My opinion is that it would be really devastating to take three-quarters of a billion dollars out.”

In the meantime, Adams said that she is going to take advantage of different gas loyalty programs.

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