Local egg hunt to be held on Saturday for the first time in 50 years

FAIRBORN — The annual Fairborn Easter Egg hunt will be hosted on a Saturday Apr. 4, instead of Sunday, for the first time in 50 years.

The hunt will begin at 1 p.m. at Central Park, rain or shine, according to a social media post.

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Organizers said they stuffed 10 thousand eggs for the event.

After the egg hunt, kids are invited to the Fairborn YMCA to get gifts.

There will also be a chance to get pictures with the Easter Bunny.

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