New Carlisle Elementary School will remain closed through Tuesday after fire

Lightning strike causes fire at New Carlisle Elementary School

NEW CARLISLE — A local elementary school will be closed next week as crews continue to clean up from a fire.

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New Carlisle Elementary School will be closed Monday, Sept. 21, and Tuesday, Sept. 22, the district confirmed in a letter to the school community.

The district said that there is more that needs to be done for the cleaning process, including an industrial hygienist testing the air and surface quality.

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As News Center 7 previously reported, the New Carlisle Fire Department, along with mutual aid departments, was called to a fire at New Carlisle Elementary School on Kennison Avenue on Wednesday.

The fire was likely a result of a lightning strike, according to the New Carlisle Fire Chief Steven Trusty.

The school was closed Thursday and Friday due to the damage.

School leaders said they hope to know more by Tuesday afternoon.

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