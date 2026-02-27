Local elementary school cancels classes due to teacher illness

Jefferson Township Local School District Superintendent Rusty Clifford said Blairwood Elementary is closed on Friday due to an illness among teachers.

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Montgomery County — An elementary school is closed today due to teacher illnesses in part of Montgomery County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz explains how the district is taking steps to resume classes LIVE on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

Blairwood Elementary School is closed due to an illness among teachers, according to Jefferson Township Local School District Superintendent Rusty Clifford.

He told our news crew that the school has about 145 students with seven teachers.

Five teachers have called out sick, and Clifford said it made sense to close. Staff will be inside to clean today.

“Usually it’s kid to kid, you know, or the kids,” he told our news crew. “A lot of kids are being sick, and then the staff comes down a little bit this time. It’s just our teachers.”

News Center 7 spoke with a parent who said his family just got over the flu.

“That is shocking,” said Titus Thompson. “It’s definitely been going around and hitting a lot of people.”

The district said that they will check in with teachers over the weekend to see how they are feeling and decide about classes on Monday.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group