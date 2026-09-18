Local elementary school remains closed after fire

Lightning strike causes fire at New Carlisle Elementary School

NEW CARLISLE — A local elementary school will be closed on Friday as it continues to clean up from a fire.

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The district has employed a company that began the cleanup process in the affected areas.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the New Carlisle Fire Department, along with mutual aid departments, was called to a fire at New Carlisle Elementary School on Kennison Avenue on Wednesday.

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The fire was likely a result of a lightning strike, according to the New Carlisle Fire Chief Steven Trusty.

The district said it will provide an update Friday afternoon on the progress of the cleanup.

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