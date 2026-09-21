Local elementary school remains closed through Tuesday after last week’s fire

Lightning strike causes fire at New Carlisle Elementary School

NEW CARLISLE — An elementary school remains closed as crews continue to clean up from a fire in Clark County.

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Tecumseh Local Schools said in a newsletter sent to the school community on Friday that New Carlisle Elementary School will be closed today and Tuesday, as previously reported.

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The district said that more needs to be done for the cleaning process. This includes an industrial hygienist testing the air and surface quality.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the New Carlisle Fire Department, along with mutual aid departments, was called to a fire at New Carlisle Elementary School on Kennison Avenue on Wednesday.

The fire was likely a result of a lightning strike, according to the New Carlisle Fire Chief Steven Trusty.

The school was closed Thursday and Friday due to the damage.

School leaders said they hope to know the results of the air quality and surface testing by late today.

They added that they hope to have a better timeline by Tuesday afternoon.

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