Local family-owned manufacturer to help create Presidential Medal of Freedom cases

DAYTON — A local wooden chest manufacturer will play a role in creating the 2026 Presidential Medal of Freedom cases.
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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson got to tour the Gerstner and Sons factory in Dayton. Catch her report on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.
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The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor in the United States, given to people who make important contributions to the country or world.
Gerstner and Sons, a family-owned business that has been in the Dayton area for 120 years, will be taking part in the construction of the cases for the medals.
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