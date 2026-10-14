Local farm offers learning opportunities for those interested in growing food, keeping gardens

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — Many U.S. households are growing their own food in their backyards as a way to save money.
The USDA says the prices for fresh vegetables at the store have gone up every year since 2022.
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News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson stopped by Learning Tree Farm in Jefferson Township, where they have taught people how to sustain a garden and farm for over 50 years. Catch her report on News Center 7 at 5:00 p.m.
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Learning Tree Farm was founded in 1973 by two elementary school teachers as a way to teach kids about nature and farming.
Wednesday morning, hundreds of excited students showed up for a field trip.
We will update this story.
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