Local fire department announces death of former firefighter

URBANA — A local fire department announced the passing of a retired firefighter.

The Urbana Fire Division posted on social media that retired Firefighter Richard Myers has died.

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Myers served the Urbana Fire Division and the community for over 25 years.

The post said that his commitment to the people he served and the fire division will not be forgotten.

You can find a link to his obituary here.

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