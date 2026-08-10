Local fire department hosts grand re-opening of Station 23

Huber Heights — The Huber Heights Fire Division hosted a grand re-opening of Station 23 on Sunday afternoon.
The fire department posted on social media that they were happy to reopen the doors after months of construction.
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The public, as well as city council members, were invited to the grand reopening.
The remodel of the firehouse included new bunk rooms, a remodeled kitchen, and an air-conditioned new workout room.
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