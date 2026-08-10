Local fire department hosts grand re-opening of Station 23

Huber Heights — The Huber Heights Fire Division hosted a grand re-opening of Station 23 on Sunday afternoon.

The fire department posted on social media that they were happy to reopen the doors after months of construction.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The public, as well as city council members, were invited to the grand reopening.

The remodel of the firehouse included new bunk rooms, a remodeled kitchen, and an air-conditioned new workout room.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]