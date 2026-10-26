Local fire department issues fire pit safety warning

BEAVERCREEK — A local fire department is reminding residents about fire pit safety.

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The Beavercreek Township Fire Department shared a post on social media with tips on how to use a fire pit safely.

“Don’t Let Your Fire Pit Turn Into a Fire Call!” the post read.

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The post reminds residents of Ohio’s outdoor burning restrictions.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the statewide ban on open burning between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. takes place from Oct. 1 to Nov. 30.

The ban is in place because of the increased fire risk due to dry conditions, low humidity, and breezy daytime conditions, News Center 7 previously reported.

The ban also occurs in March, April, and May for the same reasons.

The fire department also shared some tips to ensure open burning is done safely.

Check your city’s Open Burning Guidelines before lighting the fire.

Keep fire pits a safe distance from buildings, decks, and anything that can catch fire.

Never leave an open flame unattended.

Keep a garden hose or fire extinguisher close by.

Only burn clean, dry, seasoned firewood. No yard waste or trash.

“Enjoy the cooler weather, good food, and cozy fires—but let’s keep the only thing smoking this weekend on the grill!” the post read.

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