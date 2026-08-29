Local fire department launching pre-hospital blood transfusion program

XENIA — The Xenia Fire Division is launching a Pre-Hospital Whole Blood Program that will allow paramedics to administer whole blood directly to trauma patients in the field before they reach an emergency room.

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Paramedics with the division are undergoing specialized training to perform the blood transfusions during critical trauma calls involving severe blood loss.

Equipment and supplies for the program were purchased using a memorial donation from the family of the late Xenia Fire Division Firefighter Steve Helling.

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To manage the supply, the division established a blood rotation system in partnership with Premier Health.

Under the system, unused blood units are exchanged before reaching their expiration date to avoid waste.

The initiative also involves Xenia Professional Firefighters Local 698, Premier Health’s blood bank team and CareFlight.