Local fire department mourning loss of firefighter

PREBLE COUNTY — A fire department in Preble County is mourning the unexpected loss of one of its firefighters.

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Gasper Township Fire and EMS announced that firefighter Mike Roberts Jr. has passed away.

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Roberts served for over 35 years and built a legacy of unwavering commitment and sacrifice.

“Whenever the tones dropped, Mike was simply the guy who always showed up,” Gasper Township Fire and EMS Chief Andrew George said.

He earned the department’s Firefighter of the Year in 2025 award due to his relentless dedication.

“​His vast experience and steady demeanor on the fireground made him an invaluable asset to me as Chief, and a cornerstone of our entire department. We leaned heavily on his wisdom and leadership, and his absence will be deeply felt by every single member of this organization," George said.

​On behalf of Gasper Township Fire & EMS, George extends their most sincere condolences to the entire Roberts family during this time.

The West Alexandria Fire & EMS extended their condolences to Gasper Township Fire & EMS and the Roberts family.

“The loss of a public servant is felt far beyond the walls of a single department. It impacts an entire community and the extended family of first responders who stand together through both triumph and tragedy,” West Alexandria Fire & EMS said in a social media post.

Details on funeral arrangements were not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

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