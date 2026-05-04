Local firefighter honored at National Fallen Firefighter Foundation Memorial Weekend

DAYTON/EMMITSBURG, Maryland — Members of the Dayton Fire Department Command Staff honored a fallen firefighter over the weekend.
Dayton firefighters attended the National Fallen Firefighter Foundation (NFFF) Memorial Weekend in Emmitsburg, Maryland, according to a social media post.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
TRENDING STORIES:
- Adult man dead after Dayton neighborhood shooting
- Man dead after semi crash, fire on Ohio interstate, fire officials say
- 64 calves stolen overnight from area farm
Dayton Firefighter Roderick W. Longpre was honored at the NFFF.
Longpre died in 2020 as a result of occupational cancer.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]