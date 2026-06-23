Local firefighter retires after 31 years of service

On June 15, family, friends, and community members gathered to celebrate Lieutenant Tim Haggard,

SPRINGBORO — A Clearcreek Fire District firefighter has retired after 31 years of service.

On June 15, family, friends, and community members gathered to celebrate Lieutenant Tim Haggard, according to a social media post.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The ceremony included a flag presentation honoring his decades of commitment, sacrifice, and service to others.

The post said that Haggard mentored countless firefighters, built lasting friendships, and left a positive impact on those who served alongside him.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]